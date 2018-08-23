Fixed Income Residents Get Kicked Out Of A Buckhead Apartment Complex

According to Channel 2 Action News, some fixed income tenants in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, GA are being forced out of their apartment complex, with no help of finding another place to live. The residents of The Darlington in Buckhead are confused and frustrated because they genuinely might not have a roof over their heads come October.

Tenants found the eviction letter on their doorsteps earlier this week, demanding they be out the building by Oct 17th. Under Georgia law, property owners can kick out tenants if they give up to 30 days notice, but the practice is seen by many to be cruel unless it’s warranted.

