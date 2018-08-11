Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols is believed to have “moderate progressive dementia.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The disease is believed to have progressed.

According to TMZ, docs filed in Nichelle’s conservatorship, Dr. Meena Makhijani — a specialists in osteopathic medicine — says the legendary actress has been a patient of hers for the last two to three years.

The severity of the disease according to Makhijani is that Nichols has major impairment of her short-term memory and moderate impairment of understanding abstract concepts, sense of time, place and immediate recall.

The good news? The doctor says that there’s no apparent impairment for things such as long-term memory, orientation of her body, comprehension, verbal communication, concentration, recognition of familiar people and ability to reason logically and plan actions.

Nichols suffered a stroke in 2015.

The Latest:

“Star Trek” Actress Nichelle Nichols Diagnosed With Dementia was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: