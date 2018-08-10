Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To A Meeting With Jesus

Pastor John Gray is one of the Black pastors who embarrassed himself by participating in a bizarre photo-op with President Donald Trump. Gray idly sat by while Obama was insulted and Trump was called the “most pro-Black president,” which has resulted in backlash. Over a week later, Gray, who led 45 people in prayer at the “press conference,” is now comparing his foolishness with Trump to a meeting with Jesus.
Pastor Keith McQueen, the founder of Powerhouse Church in Indianapolis, responded to another pastor defending Gray, claiming that people hated the megachurch owner.
“We don’t hate @realjohngray We love him,” McQueen wrote on his Instagram. “However we can’t respect his decision to condone the behavior of an egotistical, misogynistic, narcissistic clown that has turned our country into a circus with his quarrelsome and divisive rants. He has affirmed the behavior of this man by sitting at the table to ‘discuss’ prison reform and urban revitalization with a man that has never cared for urban populations and incites hatred towards minorities that are targeted and often locked up unjustly.”
He continued: “We disagree with him on the behalf of young black men, women, Mexican #immigrants and their children #lgbt people and citizens that prefer a government that isn’t illegally influenced by Russian leaders.”
See the full post below:
Dear @travisgreenetv we don’t hate @realjohngray We love him. However we can’t respect his decision to condone the behavior of an egotistical, misogynistic, narcissistic clown that has turned our country into a circus with his quarrelsome and divisive rants. He has affirmed the behavior of this man by sitting at the table to “discuss” prison reform and urban revitalization with a man that has never cared for urban populations and incites hatred towards minorities that are targeted and often locked up unjustly. We disagree with him on the behalf of young black men, women, Mexican #immigrants and their children #lgbt people and citizens that prefer a government that isn’t illegally influenced by Russian leaders. The Bible declares in the 1st Psalm to not sit in the seat of the scornful. The Bible declares in Proverbs 14:7 to flee from the company of fools. He took the influence given to him by God and affirmed by his following and sat it in the lap of @realdonaldtrump We don’t hate him. Hatred is the essence of #45 not the Church. The same Holy Spirit that he claims told him to attend should have opened up his mouth in the same essence that the Holy Spirit spoke through John the Baptist to Herod!
Well, Pastor John Gray decided to respond, actually comparing his meeting with Trump to Jesus.
“Sitting at a table is neither affirming, endorsing, agreeing or aligning. If so, Jesus certainly couldn’t have sat with zaccheus or been in the company of lepers. High Priests couldn’t go near lepers,” he commented under the post. “Jesus made clear that He came eating and drinking and was a friend to sinners, tax collectors and wine bibbers. Was he aligning or affirming their behavior? Of course not. And an initial conversation doesn’t portend for what could be produced in the future. I could never presume to know your calling or assignment since we don’t know each other.”
The OWN reality star didn’t stop there.
“But scripture does outline for us what believers should do if they have a disagreement. It starts with a one on one. Then get two or three witnesses and then take it before the church. None of that happened before you posted about a fellow believer who had everything to lose and nothing to gain by being obedient to the God who sent me. That I didn’t voice the accumulated pain of 400 years of REAL BROKENNESS in our black and brown communities is something I wish I could do. Some moments call for a level of wisdom that my emotions would rather do away with. ‘Come, let us reason together’….perhaps next time try to reach out to me first and dialogue before utilizing your platform to hit your brother in Christ. I don’t mind people who don’t believe what I believe saying whatever they want. What I wasn’t prepared for was friendly fire.”
Hmmmm.
“The God who sent me”? So Gray is taking no responsibility for showing up to meet with a president who has refused to meet with the NAACP and Reverend Al Sharpton? t’s all God’s fault that he made a fool out of himself on national television? Furthermore, to compare his meeting with Trump to Jesus is pure blasphemy.
McQueen apparently thought so, too.
“The difference between Jesus and you sitting with @realdonaldtrump is that Jesus sat with the oppressed and not the oppressor,” he wrote. “Jesus confronted the political figures of his day. The process of addressing disagreements between leaders is a process between believers and not preachers to politicians. The book of Jude speaks of those that are divisive and full of dissent and says HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THEM.”
Pastor John Gray needs to stop responding and talking. The people who follow his cult will not care, just like the members of Eddie Long‘s church didn’t care when he was accused of having sexual relationships with young men. Just like Trump’s followers do not care that he was caught on tape bragging about sexual assault. Gray has loyal followers, but he should not be shocked by any “friendly fire” after meeting with Trump and his flock of fools like Pastor Darrell Scott. If LeBron James wouldn’t meet with Trump, why would Gray?
In case you missed the round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” see Gray’s prayer with Trump below:
