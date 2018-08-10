Black Women Are Expecting Kamala Harris To Run For President And Beat Trump

Black women believe that California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris would be a good pick for president. Though Harris hasn’t yet made a bid for the highest office in the land official, her followers were still hoping that she does and beats Trump. Fans may just be anticipating when and where Harris could officially throw her hat into the presidential race ring.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The moment that Harris could potentially announce a 2020 run may come on Martha’s Vineyard, where she was scheduled to make a major appearance next week. The senator will be headlining a reception amid an influx of politicians, including Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum, coming to the Massachusetts island, BuzzFeed News reported. The appearance is particularly noteworthy as many African-American women await Harris’ official announcement of a 2020 presidential run.
“I think the excitement here signals that black women are poised to harness our political power to catapult a black woman to the White House,” Glynda Carr, a prominent political operative and co-founder of Higher Heights for America, which works to get black women elected to office, said.
Harris — who will attend a Martha’s Vineyard event hosted by her sister, Maya Harris, a former top policy advisor to Hillary Clinton — represents hope and change, like former president Barack Obama did in 2008. It’s safe to say that people of color are clamoring for another person to take the country’s top spot as president. Harris, also safe to say, has a good chance of getting the Democratic nomination if she decides to go for it.
The Washington Post recently ranked Harris as the third-best Democratic presidential candidate, right behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Harris was also tied with Sanders for second-best odds as a favorite among Democrats hoping to win the 2020 election, according to OddShark, a betting site. Trump somehow had the best odds but Harris still emerged as a true contender. However, how likely is it that she could actually run?
Harris told MSNBC in late June that she hadn’t ruled it out. A recent tweet may also hint that she was truly considering running for the presidency, but only time will tell.
The Latest:
- Kevin Hart Awards High School Students HBCU Scholarships
- Was Beyonce The Second Choice To Cover The Latest Issue Of Vogue? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Won’t Be As Good If Kenya Moore Leaves [EXCLUSIVE]
- Beyonce’s Best Gems From Her “Vogue” Cover Story [EXCLUSIVE]
- A Belligerent White Man Tried To Bully A Black Woman Out Of “His” Neighborhood And Got Shut All The Way Down [VIDEO]
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 29
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. A Family AffairSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 12 of 29
13. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 13 of 29
14. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 14 of 29
15. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 17 of 29
18. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 18 of 29
19. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 20 of 29
21. Family SupportSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 22 of 29
23. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 24 of 29
25. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 29 of 29
SEE ALSO:
Yes Ma’am! Tamron Hall Is Coming Back Oprah-Style To Broadcast TV
No One Is Loyal! Detective Omarosa Pulled A Michael Cohen On Trump
Black Women Are Expecting Kamala Harris To Run For President And Beat Trump was originally published on newsone.com