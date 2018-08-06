Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False Obama Conspiracies

Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones on Monday, chastising the host for his hate speech that violated the social media platform’s “community standards.”

“We believe in giving people a voice, but we also want everyone using Facebook to feel safe. It’s why we have Community Standards and remove anything that violates them, including hate speech that attacks or dehumanizes others,” Facebook said in an online statement, joining Apple and YouTube in silencing Jones.

Facebook had placed Jones, who promoted conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama and has been sued for workplace discrimination, on a 30-day block for his role as an administrator of the pages.

“Since then, more content from the same pages has been reported to us — upon review, we have taken it down for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies,” the statement added.

Facebook identified the four pages that it unpublished: the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the InfoWars Nightly News Page.

Jones has promoted the false claim on his InfoWars site that the former president is a “radical Muslim” who prays five times per day toward Mecca, thanking President Donald Trump for “pointing all of this out.” The talk show host also claimed that Obama was responsible for creating the Islamic State terrorist group.

A former employee, Ashley Beckford, filed a lawsuit that alleged racial and gender discrimination at Jones’ company, the Daily Mail was the first to report in February.

Beckford, who’s African-American, claimed that co-workers “mocked” her dark complexion. And in at least once instance, a senior manager called her a “coon.” She also accused Jones of groping her “butt” and exclaiming, “Who wouldn’t want to have a black wife?”

Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False Obama Conspiracies was originally published on newsone.com