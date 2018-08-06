“Facts Of Life” & “Different Strokes” Star Charlotte Rae Passes Away At 92

80’s sitcom house mum, Charlotte Rae, has passed away. She was 92.

According to Deadline, the lovable house mother on 1980’s series The Facts of Life passed away in her Los Angeles home over the weekend. Just last year Rae had revealed that she was battling bone and pancreatic cancer but an actual cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Those familiar with Charlotte Rae’s career remember her for her work as the Drummond’s housekeeper, Edna “Mrs.” Garrett on A Different Strokes (R.I.P. Gary Coleman). The popularity of her character eventually led to her getting a spinoff and starring in The Facts of Life where she became the house mother of an all girls boarding school. Rae was a part of the show for six seasons before departing due to health reasons. After her exit the show went on for three years before wrapping up in 1988.

in 2011 the cast of The Facts of Life reunited for the TV Land Awards where Rae was awarded with the Pop Icon award and was honored with speeches given by Facts of Life co-stars Kim Fields and Nancy McKeon. Though Rae has had an illustrious career before and after the hit sitcom show, she will forever be remembered as Mrs. Garrett by millions of 70’s and 80’s babies.

Rest in peace Mrs. Garrett.

P.S. F*ck cancer.

