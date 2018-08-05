Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Writes An Open Letter To The Pastors Who Met With President Trump

Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III is no stranger to writing powerful viral Open Letters. He’s written several letters to President Donald Trump and his latest letter to Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones has all gone viral.

Well, today he and a number of prominent Pastors who have been fighting for the rights of Hispanic and African Americans, got together to write a very informative Open Letter to the Pastors who met with President Donald Trump this Wednesday regarding Prison Reform. The content of the letter is just as impressive as the list of Pastors and Spiritual Leaders who signed it, including Dr. Jamal Bryant, Dr. Vashti McKenkie (1st African American Female Bishop of the AME Church), Bishop Marvin Sapp, Dr. Cynthia Hale, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Drs. Floyd and Elaine Flake and Pastor Howard John Wesley to name a few. Read it and lets us know what you think.

Open Letter to Trump’s Preachers

Dear Colleagues in Christ,

With heartbreak, yet hope, we reach out to you in the Name of our Lord and Liberator, Jesus, the Christ. It was

unsettling and upsetting to witness the meeting with you, our moral leaders, and one of the most amoral persons

to ever occupy the White House in the name of discussing prison reform. We are sure it must have been

intoxicating to walk the corridors of power and sit at the table of governing authority. Unfortunately, those

precincts of power have been infected by white supremacy and moral bankruptcy. Dr Cornel West is correct,

“we are in the spiritual eclipse of decency, honesty and integrity” leaving our nation in the chaotic shadows of

emboldened racism, ugly xenophobia, predatory patriarchy and unvarnished greed.”

Given your proximity to power and your “seat at the table” in this toxic political climate it’s painfully

disappointing that instead of being prophetic clergy persons you became presidential cheerleaders. We could

never imagine the 8th century prophets cheering the kings of Judah and Israel who were in similar political

climates. We know John the Baptist wasn’t content to cheer Herod on and express his gratitude and honor for a

seat at the table, declaring that Herod was the most “pro-Jewish king in our lifetime.” We need not remind you

of the posture of the Prince of Peace, our Savior from the streets, when He stood before Herod and Pilate. He

didn’t even pray for them. Dr Martin Luther King, Jr was quoted yesterday but not emulated. Dr King had a seat

at the table at the White House but he brought the menu of a civil and voting rights agenda to presidents that

transformed the nation.

It was errantly exclaimed that “this is probably going to be the most pro-Black president that we’ve had in our

lifetime…” Were the fumes from the intoxicating toxins that strong? Was he being pro-Black while building his

political platform as the number one purveyor of birtherism, which was fueled by racism? Is it pro-Black to label

Black NFL players protesting racial injustice in the criminal justice system you were there to reform, “SOBs?”

That’s what your pro-Black president did. Was he at his pro-Black finest and most eloquent when he referred to

countries of color as “s-hole countries?” Was he being pro-Black when he equivocated during the white

supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, that left one person dead and more than a dozen injured,

declaring there were “very fine people on both sides?” Was he pro-Black when he appointed a white

supremacist, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions (who was deemed too racist to be a judge by a bipartisan panel and

Coretta Scott King) to serve as Attorney General? Did your cheerleading blind you to the fact that the policies

of Sessions contradict and overrule the prison reform you were cheering for? Attorney General Sessions wants

to stall a federal review of police departments where racial profiling, excessive use of force and racially

discriminatory police practices have been exposed.

During the Obama (who was disparaged during the meeting to the delight of 46-1) Administration, the Justice

Department began 25 investigations into police departments and sheriff’s offices and resolved civil rights

lawsuits filed against police departments in more than 15 cities. Sessions is stopping and reversing these

investigations and consent decrees. Were you cheering for Trump and this Justice Department to continue to

ignore the broken body of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, the last gasps of Eric Garner in New York, the slain body

of Michael Brown in Ferguson, the aborted life of Tamir Rice in Ohio and so many others? Are you cheering for

his “law and order” dog whistle calls that encourage over policing and underserving of our communities? You

do know his Attorney General also has plans to restart the “War on Drugs” which was really a war on Black and

Brown communities!

We are sure you recognize the importance of judicial appointments in criminal justice and prison reform. The

president you cheered for contradicts real reform with his appointments of judges. While purporting to be

concerned about prison reform and the negative effects of mass incarceration on communities of color, Trump’s actions

demonstrate a blatant disregard for the welfare of people of color by pushing judicial nominees with disturbing records on racial

equity issues into lifetime positions as judges, which will have ramifications in the lives of people of color long after he has left

the White House. Of the 87 judicial nominations Trump has made, 80 are whites that have made careers in undermining civil

rights. Only 1 is African American.

We understand that the stated intent of the White House has been to focus its criminal justice reform efforts on improving reentry,

rehabilitation and workforce training programs. That’s nice, but if you have a room filled with spider webs wouldn’t you

clean the webs AND remove the spider? You cheered him on for removing a few webs but you didn’t prophetically challenge

him to remove the spiders of sentencing reform, ending the money bail system, profiteering from prisons, and the caste system

Michelle Alexander insightfully deconstructs in The New Jim Crow. One of the biggest and most venomous spiders is the school

to prison pipeline that begins with expulsions of Black and Brown children from school. Expulsions push our children into

juvenile court systems and they commence their passage through the pipeline to prison.

Since you’ve been selected to serve on the frontlines of prison reform, as your colleagues who have been doing this work and

fighting to eliminate the spiders of injustice, we would be remiss if we didn’t give you resources for your new assignment. We

encourage you to read the aforementioned “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander. We also recommend “Chokehold” by

Paul Butler. He documents and declares how police officers, politicians, and ordinary people are afraid of black men. The result is

the Chokehold: laws and practices that treat every African American man like a thug. The former federal prosecutor shows that

the system is working exactly the way it’s supposed to. Black men are always under watch, and police violence is widespread—all

with the support of judges and politicians. Add to your justice edification “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson, another

gifted attorney engaged in the work of criminal justice reform, testifies that mercy can be redemptive and offers a challenge and

tools for fixing this broken system that has resulted in destroying lives, dismantling families and devastating our communities.

Our beloved colleagues, the leader of the free world you met with yesterday has a contagious narcissism that has given him a

messiah complex. Please remind him of the first person pronouns that saturate the model prayer, “Our,” “us” and “we.” No one

can overhaul the criminal justice system alone. Remember the wisdom of the Apostle Paul, “I planted, Apollos watered, but God

gave the increase.” The flowering of criminal justice reform will require all of our hands for this great work.

Our dear colleagues, the man you met with yesterday during his divisive and incendiary campaign asked the Black community

repeatedly, “What do you have to lose?” In less than two years we’ve lost a lot and you have become his cheerleaders with a

collar.

We are praying for you. We invite you to join us in dialogue that will prophetically challenge the poison of Trump’s politics while

we work to develop our underserved communities. We are called to speak truth to power. May God give us the courage and

power to tell the truth.

Peace and Power,

Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III

Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant

Bishop Rudy McKissick

Bishop W. Darrin Moore

Bishop Talbert Swan

Dr. Wendell Anthony

Dr. Traci Blackmon

Dr. Amos C. Brown

Pastor Corey Brown

Bishop John R. Bryant

Dr. Iva Carruthers

Dr. Delmon Coates

Dr. Jawanza Karriem Colvin

Dr. Marcus Cosby

Dr. Wayne Croft

Dr. William H. Curtis

Rev. Leah Daughtery

Dr. Marcus Davidson

Bishop James Davis

Rev. Jacques D. Denkins

Dr. James W.E. Dixon, II

Dr. John Faison, Sr.

Drs. Elaine and Floyd Flake

Rev. Willie D. Francois, III

Bishop Sam Green

Dr. Neichelle Guidry

Dr. Cynthia Hale

Pastor Victor T. Hall

Rev. J.C. Howard

Rev. Alexander E.M. Johnson

Dr. Jeffrey Allen Johnson, Sr.

Dr. Marcus D. King

Bishop Vashti McKenzie

Pastor Breonus Mitchell

Dr. Joshua L. Mitchell

Bishop Paul S. Morton

Dr. Otis Moss, III

Dr. James Perkins

Dr. Zina Pierre

President Welton Pleasant, II

Bishop Dennis Proctor

Dr. Nelson Rivers

Bishop Marvin Sapp

Drs. J. Alfred Smith Sr. and Jr.

Dr. Gina Stewart

Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr.

Dr. Alyn Waller

Dr. Lance Watson

Dr. Maurice Watson

Dr. Howard John Wesley

Dr. Ralph Douglas West, Sr.

