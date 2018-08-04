Tommy Davidson: “I Been Black Ever Since”

Exceptional actor, comedian, and new author Tommy Davidson, stopped by the red velvet cakes studio this morning and told a bit of his life story.

As a baby he was found abandoned in a trashcan by a white woman, named Barbara Davidson, who decided to legally adopt him. Growing up he thought people were like animals, “how a black cat can have a litter and have a white kitten.” It wasn’t until he was older that he realized that race was a real thing and a big part of America.

Davidson vividly remembers an incident where he was chased out of a park by a group of white boys, who stopped chasing him when they noticed a group of black boys at the end of the sidewalk. And from that moment on, “I been black ever since,” he said.

He tells his life story in his new book, Tommy Davidson Living In Color, and insists that despite all of his professional success the thing he’s most proud of is being, “Barbra Davidson’s youngest son Tommy.”

Davidson is performing this weekend in Dallas at the Addison Improv.

