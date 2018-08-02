Gary With Da Tea spills some sad news about Tiffany Haddish and how she’s dealing with it. Reportedly, Tiffany recently shared that at age 17 she was raped by a police cadet. Life was already hard for Tiffany going through foster care after her mom had health issues, so having to deal with being raped on top of that, was definitely a horrible experience that no one should have to go through. Check out the audio above to hear more.

Follow @TheRSMS

Tiffany has been to counseling about the rape and as far as we know, the person who did this to her has not been charged. Keep Tiffany lifted in prayer you all and pray that she gets justice.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled

RELATED: Is Tiffany Haddish’s Body Count Too High For A Grown Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: White Woman Catches Fade For Snatching Protest Poster, But Acts Like A Victim When Cops Show Up [VIDEO]

Quincy Jones Daughter To Co-Direct Netflix Doc About Her Dad

How Tiffany Haddish Is Dealing With A Tragic Event From Her Past [EXCLUSIVE]

What Rick Ross Should Do After He Retires From Rapping [EXCLUSIVE]

How Kanye West Is Supporting His Father As He Battles Cancer [AUDIO]

Black Tony Is In His Feelings After Being Confused With Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]

Faith Evans & Stevie J Explain How Their Marriage Came Together And Drop Baby News [VIDEO]

Does Kim Kardashian Need To Apologize For Her Clap Back At Tyson Beckford? [EXCLUSIVE]

Blake Griffin Ordered to Pay $258K A Month In Child Support

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Raped By A Police Cadet When She Was 17

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Bill Cosby 10 of 19 11. Harvey Weinstein 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. R. Kelly 14 of 19 15. Russell Simmons 15 of 19 16. Kevin Spacey 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading How Tiffany Haddish Is Dealing With A Tragic Event From Her Past [EXCLUSIVE] Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault