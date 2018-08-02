How Tiffany Haddish Is Dealing With A Tragic Event From Her Past [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 08.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea spills some sad news about Tiffany Haddish and how she’s dealing with it. Reportedly, Tiffany recently shared that at age 17 she was raped by a police cadet. Life was already hard for Tiffany going through foster care after her mom had health issues, so having to deal with being raped on top of that, was definitely a horrible experience that no one should have to go through. Check out the audio above to hear more.

Tiffany has been to counseling about the rape and as far as we know, the person who did this to her has not been charged. Keep Tiffany lifted in prayer you all and pray that she gets justice.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled

RELATED: Is Tiffany Haddish’s Body Count Too High For A Grown Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading How Tiffany Haddish Is Dealing With A Tragic Event From Her Past [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

 

Tiffany Haddish

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close