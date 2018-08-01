Jini Thornton Explains The Benefits Of 529 Plans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Audio
| 08.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Owner of Envision Business Management Group & Founder of #HowNotToGoBroke Jini Thornton shares with Rickey and the crew what the 529 Plan is and how it can benefit you and your children.

529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to encourage saving for future education costs. They are sponsored by states, state agencies, or educational institutions, with the money growing tax free!

Check out the tips and start saving, and listen “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST!

RELATED: Jini Thorton Gives Tips On How To Save Money While Back To School Shopping [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jini Thorton Explains How Uber Drivers Can Get Their Tax Deductions In Order [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Make sure you listen to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am-10am!

 

50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jini Thornton Explains The Benefits Of 529 Plans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

50 Stylish Outfits For The First Day Of School [PHOTOS]

It’s back-to-school season and if there’s one thing that has to absolutely be perfect before you head back to campus, it’s your outfit for the first day. You obviously want to make a great first impression, so we decided to share some fashion inspiration to help you get ready for class and the rest of the school year. Click through this gallery of 50 stylish looks from Instagram to help you slay from class to the yard on the campus.

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close