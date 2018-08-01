Jini Thornton Explains The Benefits Of 529 Plans [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Owner of Envision Business Management Group & Founder of #HowNotToGoBroke Jini Thornton shares with Rickey and the crew what the 529 Plan is and how it can benefit you and your children.

A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to encourage saving for future education costs. They are sponsored by states, state agencies, or educational institutions, with the money growing tax free!

Check out the tips and start saving

