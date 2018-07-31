Black Tony Confesses To Stealing Lunchables [EXCLUSIVE]

07.31.18
Rickey Smiley gets Black Tony on the phone and Black Tony just goes into a rant about having a lot of women, hitting licks, & more. One of his standout moments he recalls was when he stole about 300 Lunchables out of a truck, and sold them on the low for $2 each.

Black Tony’s that ghetto superstar who’s lucky he didn’t go to jail for hitting this food caper or get jumped by them hungry kids. Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.

