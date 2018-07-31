Black Tony Confesses To Stealing Lunchables [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley gets Black Tony on the phone and Black Tony just goes into a rant about having a lot of women, hitting licks, & more. One of his standout moments he recalls was when he stole about 300 Lunchables out of a truck, and sold them on the low for $2 each.
Black Tony’s that ghetto superstar who’s lucky he didn’t go to jail for hitting this food caper or get jumped by them hungry kids. Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Details The Capri Sun Struggle We Are All Familiar With [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best French Fries? [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What’s Black Tony Doing In An Ice Cream Truck? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Jourdan Dunn
1 of 19
2. Kourtney Kardashian
2 of 19
3. June Ambrose
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Chrissy Teigen
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Kelis
Source:Instagram
5 of 19
6. Kelis
Source:Instagram
6 of 19
7. Oprah
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. Oprah
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. Ayesha Curry
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. Ayesha Curry
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Tamar Braxton
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. Tamar Braxton
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. 2 Chainz
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. 2 Chainz
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Tia Mowry-Hardrict
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. Tia Mowry-Hardrict
Source:Instagram
16 of 19
17. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
17 of 19
18. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. John Legend
Source:Instagram
19 of 19