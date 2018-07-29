CLOSE
Cardi B & Offset Stunt In Front Of Their New Lamborghinis [PHOTOS]

He gets a foreign. She gets a foreign.

Offset and Cardi B in front of Lamborghinis

Source: @iamcardib / Instagram

Cardi B and Offset are trying their best to be a power Hip-Hop couple. The two rappers, who just welcomed baby Kulture, shared a pic of themselves in front of their new Lamborghinis. 

Offset is leaning on a lime Aventador while Cardi is chilling in front of their baby blue version.

“Blessed & Gifted. Official Lamb owners,” reads Cardi’s caption.

The depreciation on those whips are a mother, though.

 

Offset posted another angle. So kultural [sic].

L A M B T A L K 🗣 H I S & H E R S

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.

Photo: Instagram

