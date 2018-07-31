Netflix Working On Biopic of Nike’s Founder Phil Knight

Even though adidas has been making hella moves to become one of the hottest sneaker brands in the game, Nike continues to reign supreme in the culture and Netflix is working on founder Phil Knight’s documentary to show heads how a $50 startup became a billion dollar conglomerate.

Engadget is reporting that the media service provider has tapped Jurassic World’s Frank Marshal to produce a biopic based on Knight’s NY Times bestselling memoir, Shoe Dog, and will enlist The People V OJ Simpson writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski to pen the screenplay. Knight himself will also play a role in the biopic as the film’s co-producer.

“It’s an amazing tale about what the path to success really looks like, with its mistakes, struggles, sacrifice and even luck,” said Marshall in a statement. Shoe Dog was published in 40 languages and sits at number four on the NY Times best seller list for paperback nonfiction.

For anyone looking to get into the sneaker or clothing brand business the upcoming biopic might have some helpful jewels as to how to get themselves established.

No word yet on a release date but we’re sure sneakerheads and sneaker enthusiasts will be patiently waiting to see how their favorite sneaker brand came to be.

