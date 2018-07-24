How The Beef Between 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Got Even Uglier [EXCLUSIVE]

The beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather is still going on. Floyd put out a contest called The Biggest Rat Sweepstakes. In this contest people must count how many rats are in a picture, comment on 50 Cent’s timeline and say rude comments to him as well as #50Centgotherpes. Contestants can win $1,000 if they do this.

50 Cent clapped back by posting a picture of Floyd with his friend that killed his wife and then committed suicide. He mentioned that the friend killed himself and his wife because Floyd slept with her. Tekashi 6ix9ine is also making headlines because he allegedly got pistol whipped and robbed, but has no bruises. He also expressed to fans that everything happened so fast and is thankful to be alive. Headkrack believe it’s duck tales and began singing the song.

