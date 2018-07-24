How The Beef Between 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Got Even Uglier [EXCLUSIVE]

The beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather is still going on. Floyd put out a contest called The Biggest Rat Sweepstakes. In this contest people must count how many rats are in a picture, comment on 50 Cent’s timeline and say rude comments to him as well as #50Centgotherpes. Contestants can win $1,000 if they do this.
"The Biggest Rat Sweepstakes" To Enter: 1st, Tell me how many rats are in this picture? 🐀 2nd: Go to 50cent IG, twitter and Facebook and post the most disrespectful comment you can possibly think of about The "Herpes Infested Rat" 50cent 🐀 3rd: Repost On Your Page #50CentGotHerpes • I Promise… The Top 9 Shots Will Recieve $1,000 Each & A Reposts On My Page💰💸
Floyd, you are the champ but you a sucker at heart. You want it all. I know, I watched you do some foul shit to Reala and he is your best friend. When he broke up with his girl Jessica, you kept her around, got her an apartment, bought her a car because you wanted to fuck her. Reala ain’t sweat it. He was keeping it, playa. Haze just wasn’t built like that. Tell everybody why you was on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about fucking his wife. You was pumping all that Trey Songz shit, get the fuck outta here. You didn’t give a fuck you just went to watch the ball game. 🤨get the strap #lecheminduroi
50 Cent clapped back by posting a picture of Floyd with his friend that killed his wife and then committed suicide. He mentioned that the friend killed himself and his wife because Floyd slept with her. Tekashi 6ix9ine is also making headlines because he allegedly got pistol whipped and robbed, but has no bruises. He also expressed to fans that everything happened so fast and is thankful to be alive. Headkrack believe it’s duck tales and began singing the song.
All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More
All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More
1. Mia and Dee of The Brand Group at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Zyaire for The Brand Group 1 of 6
2. Comedian Robert at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Zyaire for The Brand Group 2 of 6
3. The Brand Group at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Zyaire for The Brand Group 3 of 6
4. Tony Rock and Floyd Mayweather attend the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Zyaire for The Brand Group 4 of 6
5. Floyd Mayweather at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Zyaire for The Brand Group 5 of 6
6. Comedian and Floyd Mayweather at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Zyaire for The Brand Group 6 of 6