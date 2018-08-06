CLOSE
CBS Preps New Inspirational TV Show, “God Friended Me” [EXTENDED TRAILER]

God Friended Me

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

A new inspiration TV show is headed to CBS.

This fall, the network will introduce a new series called God Friended Me. It’s about a church-kid-turned-atheist who experiences a few miracles that restore his faith again. If you’re wondering whether or not it has something to do with social media, it does.

Can you imagine getting a friend request from God? The main character in this show received one and it not only changed his life, but the lives of a few “friends” God suggested he follow, too.

The hopeful series, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and stars Joe Morton (Justice League, The Good Wife), was created by Bryant Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien – both of whom been on the producing team for GOTHAM, Hawaii Five-O and more.

Check out the trailer below!

was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

