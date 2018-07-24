Phaedra Parks To Star In New Reality Show With Some Other Familiar Faces [VIDEO]

There were those who were rooting for a return of Phaedra Parks to “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” I’m sure it’s still a possibility but it will also mean that she’ll have to do double duty.

According to our sister site, Bossip, Parks is set to appear on another reality show.

“Bad Girls Club” alum Natalie Nunn announced a new show on her Instagram stories. From the looks of things, it will feature Traci Braxton, comedian Luenell, Nunn and Ms. Parks.

There are no confirmed details on what the show will be about but there are rumors that it will be a talk show format like “The View.”

Given what she’s said about her departure from “RHOA,” it would seem that she’s not in any hurry to return.

“God delivered me, when He sets you free you can’t go back.”

Then again, based on what we know about Phaedra and her desire for the spotlight, notoriety and a decent paycheck, I wouldn’t be surprised if she found her way back to Bravo.

Would you be interested in watching a show featuring these women?

