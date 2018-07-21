CLOSE
LeBron James & BFF Michael Beasley Perform “Back That Azz Up” [VIDEO]

The former Heat teammates are back together on the Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

New Laker LeBron James will have help from his boy Michael Beasley in LA next season.

Beasley just signed a one-year deal worth 3.5 million.

For old time’s sake, watch Bron and Beas perform Juvenile’s “Back That Azz” when they were teammates the first time around.

Keep flipping to see who used to win most of Bron and Beas’ one-on-one duels in practice during the Miami days.

LeBron James & BFF Michael Beasley Perform “Back That Azz Up” [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

