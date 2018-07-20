Obama Wants To See More Women Get Into Politics: “Men Have Been Getting On My Nerves Lately” [VIDEO]

Former President Obama is tired of the good ole’ boys’ way of politics.

During a town hall meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, he stressed that more women need to play a bigger role in politics.

“I want you to get more involved. Because men have been getting on my nerves lately. Obama said on Wednesday (July 17) after a Kenyan woman complained about the influx of political corruption and asked for advice on how to run for office.

“I mean, every day I read the newspaper and I just think, ‘Brothers, what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?’ I mean, we’re violent. We’re bullying. You know, just not handling our business.”

He continued, “So I think empowering more women on the continent ― that right away is going to lead to some better policies.”

Now, Obama may have not mentioned anyone by name, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he was referring to his successor Donald Trump. The same man who during his recent trip to Helsinki, fawned over Russian President Putin, initially refused to publicly admit that Russia meddled in the 2016 Presidential election and downplayed the fact that the Intelligence community has proof that Russia is still meddling in American politics with their eyes set on the 2018 midterm elections.

Perhaps that’s the “not handling business” part Obama was referring to.

And when it comes to bullying, #45 is the ultimate troll master, spending needless hours on Twitter belittling patriots like Congresswoman Maxine Waters who, based on his shady dealings with Russia, dare to question Trump’s allegiance to the very country he was elected to govern. Two words: Mueller investigation.

And when it comes to these better policies that more female elected officials could usher in, perhaps Obama’s referring to the gender-based issues that Trump’s administration seems to be so vehemently against such as upholding Roe V. Wade, making equal pay a federal law, providing paid maternity leave to new mothers and applying stricter anti-rape policies on college campuses throughout the U.S.

Let’s not even get started on the White House’s stance on race, immigration, police violence, prison reform or voting rights because none are truly beneficial to Black folks.

But there could be a glimmer of hope in flipping the House and Senate blue.

Not only can Black women’s voting power impact electoral outcomes, but with the 2018 midterm elections right around the corner, there is a huge influx of women, especially Black Democratic women, running for office throughout the country. Perhaps we will be the change we have been desperately waiting for since Obama left office.

Time will only tell.

Watch Obama’s town hall in its entirety and get inspired:

