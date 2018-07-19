2018 Most Stressed Cities In America

Donald Trump. Rent. Never-ending student loans. Between the socio-political climate and our personal problems, all of America has plenty to be stressed about. And as WalletHub points out on its list of 2018’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in the nation, it’s damaging our health and hindering our productivity, with workplace-related stress alone costing society over $300 billion a year.

But while you may think somewhere like, say, the Big Apple—where the cost of living is at least 68.8 percent higher than the national average—is the most stressed out city, you’d be wrong. After comparing over 180 cities across 37 key metrics with data sets ranging from average debt load to suicide rates, WalletHub discovered some pretty interesting findings.

The 10 most stressed cities in the US don't include New York City or San Francisco https://t.co/CPjEsV75kx — CNBC (@CNBC) July 18, 2018

Most Stressed Cities

1. Detroit, MI

2. Newark, NJ

3. Cleveland, OH

4. Birmingham, AL

5. Toledo, OH

6. Baltimore, MD

7. Wilmington, DE

8. Milwaukee, WI

9. Gulfport, MS

10. St. Louis, MO

Least Stressed Cities

173. Lincoln, NE

174. Madison, WI

175. San Jose, CA

176. Irvine, CA

177. Scottsdale, AZ

178. South Burlington, VT

179. Overland Park, KS

180. Sioux Falls, SD

181. Bismarck, ND

182. Fremont, CA

Best vs. Worst (According to WalletHub)

In Greensboro, North Carolina… “residents spend the fewest annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter, 4, which is 25.5 times fewer than in Los Angeles, the city where residents spend the most at 102.”

In South Burlington, Vermont… “the lowest unemployment rate, 2 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 9.3 percent.”

In Fremont, California… “the lowest divorce rate, 10.82 percent, which is 3.8 times lower than in Cleveland, the city with the highest at 41.24 percent.”

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota… “the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 8.9 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in El Paso, Texas, the city with the highest at 29 percent.”

