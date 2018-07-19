White Man Called Cops On Black Man Over Hard Foul In Pickup Basketball
Here we go again.
Posted 55 mins ago
So, Black folks can’t use coupons, sit in Starbucks, swim in their own pools, or, now, even play basketball without the cops being called them. Yep, the latter is very real.
A Virginia man was who goes by the name of TrapMoneyBenny on Twitter was playing a game of pickup basketball when a white player was fouled by a Black player. The white player claimed he was fouled “too hard” and called the cops.
See the photo TrapMoneyBenny posted of the stumpy white man — in Black with his arms crossed — in his impotent feelings because a Black man whooped his pasty ass in the very physical sport of basketball.
Today for the first time in my life…I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball. pic.twitter.com/9E8lp9fmwP
— TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018
Benny wrote in a series of tweets that he and a group of people were playing hoops at the gym. The white man said he was fouled too hard and “He gets up tells everyone he’s going to call the police and walks out leaving everyone in gym confused.” He continued: “We thought he was joking til we saw buddy at the front desk on the phone really calling the police.”
Even the cops were perplexed, Benny explained.
“Cop finally comes and brings them out the gym to talk like it was an elementary school fight. You could tell he was blown cause his time was wasted,” he tweeted. “Cop leaves and we are still left wondering why.”
Unbelievable. One day one of these white folks are going to mess with the wrong Black or brown person who might unfortunately give them a real reason to call the police.
The story has gone viral and, luckily, Benny used attention to spread awareness to a friend who was diagnosed with cancer. See below and please lend your support if you can.
While you’re here my friend @KiissMyDimples a mother of two girls, was recently diagnosed with cancer. If you could help it’d greatly be appreciated. https://t.co/D7mKW25odW
— TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
That’s the park the white woman called the cops on the dude that was bbqing. This is the response to her calling the police. This will be our new tactic pic.twitter.com/FfOrW4cA5P— ghetto king (@ghettoking91) May 11, 2018
The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.
