Chadwick Boseman Selects His Next Role

Chadwick Boseman picks his first post-Black Panther role.
He will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer – the movie is called “17 Bridges” and it begins shooting in September.
So, he is 40-years-old. Black Panther is definitely his break out role, but let me just mention his age as a cautionary tale to those of you working at your craft and waiting for your big break to come.
Congratulations!
