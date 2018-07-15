Chadwick Boseman Selects His Next Role

Chadwick Boseman picks his first post-Black Panther role.

He will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer – the movie is called “17 Bridges” and it begins shooting in September.

So, he is 40-years-old. Black Panther is definitely his break out role, but let me just mention his age as a cautionary tale to those of you working at your craft and waiting for your big break to come.

Congratulations!

