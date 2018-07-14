CLOSE
Woman Killed Her Dad After Finding Child Porn Stash With Pics Of Her

She testified that he also raped her, but was still sentenced to 9 years.

A Police cordon is tied round a local street sign at Parsons...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

An English woman hit her father with a shovel and slit his throat after finding his child porn stash on a table while she was gardening.

63-year-old Barbara Coombes then buried her father in the garden.

She was sentenced to nine years, after testifying that he’d raped her hundreds of times as a child.

WPLG reports:

When she saw the pornographic photos, Coombes said they triggered her memories of a lifetime of abuse and struck him in the lounge of the home. She later bought a ton of soil to bury him in the yard, but told family her father had died in the hospital.

Coombes continued to live in her father’s house for over decade, collecting welfare benefits up to $238,000 in American dollars. When a welfare officer demanded to see her officer, Coombes confessed to the crime and plead guilty to manslaughter and fraud.

Woman Killed Her Dad After Finding Child Porn Stash With Pics Of Her was originally published on globalgrind.com

