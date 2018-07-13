Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jhene Aiko’s “Sativa” Feat. Swae Lee Is Such A Great Song [EXCLUSIVE]

The Show
| 07.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley loves music and is fond of Jhene Aiko’s song “Sativa” featuring Swae Lee. He mentioned that this song has a special vibe to it that he can’t get enough of. Da Brat said that she can see Rickey on his boat just riding out to it.

Rickey said he doesn’t want to hear any other song beside this one for the rest of the day. He has been involved with music since he was a kid and knows a hit when he hears one. We can only imagine what would happen if Rickey ever could see her perform it.

RELATED: Unexpected Side Effects Of Listening To “Sativa” By Jhene Aiko Feat. Swae Lee

RELATED: Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Shut Down Cheating Rumors

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Was Jhene Aiko & Big Sean’s Breakup A Publicity Stunt? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jhene Aiko’s “Sativa” Feat. Swae Lee Is Such A Great Song [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Jhene Aiko , Rickey Smiley , Sativa

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close