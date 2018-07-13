Why You Should NOT Eat Honey Smacks Cereal [EXCLUSIVE]

07.13.18
Any cereal fans out there? It looks like the CDC just put out a warning for people that likes Honey Smacks cereal. There is a salmonella outbreak and has caused over 133 people to be hospitalized in several different states. The CDC is advising anyone with the cereal not to eat it.

If you haven’t heard the Emmys is filled with so many Black nominations. Issa Rae, Donald Glover, John Legend and so many more could possibly win. T.I. also released a statement saying his show isn’t coming back until you hear it from him or Tiny.

