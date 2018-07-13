Just last week Cardi B gave birth to her and Offset’s first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and while many are loving (and hating) the name (the Kardashians really missed a culture vulture opportunity there) it does have everyone wondering where it came from. Most people figured it was a reference to the Migo’s previous albums, Culture and Culture II, and truth is it may very well be.

Follow @TheRSMS

Interestingly enough Billboard points out that Cardi revealed back in April that Offset came up with the name when she was a guest on The Ellen Show after revealing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live.

“My dude named the baby,” she said. “I really like the name. It’s like almost tricky, but when it comes out, it’s like ‘Ah!’”

Ah, indeed. While we all know what Kulture refers to, Kulture’s middle name, Kiari comes from Offset’s father, Kiari Kendrell Cephus. And there you have it. The makings of a classic Hip-Hop baby name.

We wonder what they would’ve named the baby had it been a boy? Kulture always or nah?

Kulture ❤️❤️anything else woulda been basic 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️Okrrrrr — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2018

The Latest:

Photo: SNL

Cardi B Been Explained Where Her Baby’s Name Came From was originally published on hiphopwired.com