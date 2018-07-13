Why Beyonce Is Responsible For The Latest Pregnancy Rumors About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RSMS Videos
| 07.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea is talking a lot about Beyonce! Members of the B-Hive are going crazy after Beyonce came out during her concert rubbing her belly. Fans think that she was trying to say she was pregnant, but aren’t sure. Gary doesn’t think she’s pregnant and is looking for some type of attention and taking it away from Cardi B because she just gave birth.

Kylie Jenner is making headlines after covering Forbes magazine. She is one of the youngest people they’ve had on the cover and could possibly make a $1 billion next year from her makeup line. Gary also ready the other ladies that made the list, which includes Beyonce, Oprah and Madonna.

RELATED: Rae Sremmurd: What Is What Like Working With Beyonce On “Formation” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Will Beyonce & LeToya Luckett’s Children Play Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Should Beyonce & Jay-Z Be Concerned About The Carters Debut At #2? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Beyonce Is Responsible For The Latest Pregnancy Rumors About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time [PHOTOS]

Wednesday launched Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II tour. Queen Bey dazzled us in look after look, beginning the show by showing love to Black fashion designer LaQuan Smith in a glitzy mesh bodysuit accompanied with a blazer and a mask. She gave us look after look and was styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s head stylist (of course the Queen has several). Click through our gallery to see Beyoncé’s most epic stage performance outfits from her Destiny’s Child days up to On The Run II. Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite!  

Beyonce , Gary With Da Tea , kylie jenner

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close