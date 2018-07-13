Why Beyonce Is Responsible For The Latest Pregnancy Rumors About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is talking a lot about Beyonce! Members of the B-Hive are going crazy after Beyonce came out during her concert rubbing her belly. Fans think that she was trying to say she was pregnant, but aren’t sure. Gary doesn’t think she’s pregnant and is looking for some type of attention and taking it away from Cardi B because she just gave birth.
Kylie Jenner is making headlines after covering Forbes magazine. She is one of the youngest people they’ve had on the cover and could possibly make a $1 billion next year from her makeup line. Gary also ready the other ladies that made the list, which includes Beyonce, Oprah and Madonna.
