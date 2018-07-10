Why Janet Jackson Considered Suicide During Her Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is back and telling us all the celebrity gossip! Janet Jackson was the headliner at the Essence Music Festival and everyone loved her performance. She mentioned to fans that after the death of her father she was thinking about canceling the rest of the tour.
After speaking to her brothers they made her realize that Joe Jackson would tell her to finish what she started. Janet also came out and spoke about how she thought about committing suicide. She was married to a Muslim man for several years and wasn’t allowed to do certain things.
She was restricted from driving, wearing certain clothes, listening to music and couldn’t even see her dad after he had a stroke. Kevin Hart recently celebrated a birthday and some say his wife, Eniko Hart was upset because she had to take her shoes off to get in a picture with him. Gary mentioned that her feet got dirty when she did that and didn’t like it.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
