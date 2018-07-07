CLOSE
Woman Found Alive In Morgue Freezer

Officials in South Africa are investigating an incident where a woman was declared dead at the scene of a crash, placed in a morgue freezer, then found alive.

The incident occurred on June 24. After a car crash paramedics declared people dead at the scene, reports USA Today.

Forensic officers brought the bodies to a morgue, several hours later, an officer discovered the woman was alive in a morgue freezer, USA Today reports.

Distress Alert Paramedics followed all protocols, “this did not happen because our paramedics are not properly trained. There is no proof of any negligence by our crew‚” the manager, Gerrit Brandnick told Times LIVE.

The woman remained hospitalized and in critical condition, a spokesman for the Gauteng provincial health department told USA Today.

