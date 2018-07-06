Keyshia Cole has a baby on the way!
The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a selfie captioned “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit.”
RELATED: Is Keyshia Cole Getting Her Groove Back With A Much Younger Man?
Though she hasn’t confirmed who the father is, she has been dating 22-year-old rapper Niko Khale. This is the second child for the songstress. She has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship.
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Addresses Rumors Of Her Ex-Husband Asking For Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Laughs With Juicy About Her Instigating On “Little Women: Atlanta” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Sing For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Support During “Difficult Week” [VIDEO]
- Rae Sremmurd On The Unexpected Impact Of “Black Beatles” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Are We Heading Towards A Race War In America? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Former Drug Addict Joe Budden Says Nicki Minaj Seems To Be Using
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. Hey, young girl.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Upgrade!Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Grammy goddess in all black.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL.Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. Grown Up Keyshia.Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. She can still mix hood & chic.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Now she’s building a brand.Source:Getty 14 of 14
Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com