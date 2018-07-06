Keyshia Cole has a baby on the way!

The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a selfie captioned “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit.”

Though she hasn’t confirmed who the father is, she has been dating 22-year-old rapper Niko Khale. This is the second child for the songstress. She has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The Latest:

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS) 14 photos Launch gallery 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS) 1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003. Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Hey, young girl. Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West. Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05. Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona. Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Upgrade! Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton. Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Grammy goddess in all black. Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL. Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009. Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014. Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Grown Up Keyshia. Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. She can still mix hood & chic. Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Now she’s building a brand. Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com