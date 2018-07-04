209 reads Leave a comment
Ludacris was ready to throw down on Saturday night after a concertgoer interrupted his latest show in New Jersey.
The rapper was performing during the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s DAER Nightclub in Atlantic City. During his set, one of the attendees reportedly threw a plastic cup at Luda while he was on stage, which obviously caused an a abrupt intermission in his performance.
“‘Cause I’ma be real with you. This muthaf***in’ song called ‘Throw Dem Bows’ [‘Southern Hospitality’], that shit is real and I’ll come down there and whoop yo’ muthaf***in’ a**,” he yelled into the crowd, who cheered back at him. He then proceeded to ask who threw it before starting the song over again.Check out the footage of Ludacris keeping it real with the disrespectful fan below:
The Latest:
- Ludacris Threatens To Beat Up Fan Who Threw A Cup At Him During His Performance [VIDEO]
- Beyonce & Jay-Z Do Summer Vacations Right [PHOTOS]
- Ben Carson Gives Deplorable Excuse For Raising Rents On The Most Vulnerable Communities
- Gary With Da Tea Gives Thanks To His Loving Colleagues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Lee Daniels On Mo’Nique: “She Needs To Shut Up” [VIDEO]
Ludacris Gifts Daughter With Range Rover For Her 16th Birthday [PHOTOS]
13 photos Launch gallery
Ludacris Gifts Daughter With Range Rover For Her 16th Birthday [PHOTOS]
1. Ludacris Throws Daughter Karma Christine A Huge Sweet 161 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Ludacris Threatens To Beat Up Fan Who Threw A Cup At Him During His Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com
comments – add yours