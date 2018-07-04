Beyonce & Jay-Z Do Summer Vacations Right [PHOTOS]

If you’ve been following along this far, you know Beyoncè and Jay Z love a summer vacation, usually on a boat in some exotic port. Though they are on their OTR II tour this year, the couple still found time to uphold their tradition, this time in Cannes, France, the home of the annual film festival. (Yes, the Carters have attended that as well.)
They docked with their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in tow, and likely their 13-month-old twins, who haven’t been photographed in public in months. However, we figure they made the trip as well. While there, Beyoncè posted several cute pics to her IG account, and a few others with Jay, Blue and a young family friend of Blue’s. As Jay himself once said ‘You gotta love it.’ Check out the pics below:
Here’s a pic of Jay, Blue and Blue’s friend. And before you ask, No, that’s not Jay’s child. She is said to be the daughter of one of Jay’s associates.
