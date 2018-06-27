The Step Teams That Killed It At The Atlanta Greek Picnic Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley recently hosted the Atlanta Greek Picnic. Several fraternities and sororities put on a step show like you’ve never seen before. Everyone looked like they were having a good time as they watched and laughed with Rickey.

Follow @TheRSMS

The men of Phi Beta Sigma stepped their heart our while the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta showed off a Wakanda themed show. Sigma Gamma Rho pulled out canes and stepped so good and then Zeta Phi Beta was up next.

RELATED: Roy Wood Jr. Pranks Call A Member Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Some Men Of Omega Psi Phi Weren’t Happy With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

While waiting for the winner to announce people strolled and worked it out on the floor. Plies was the special guest performer and the crowd went crazy. Watch to see who won the show!

RELATED: Syracuse University Fraternity Says Their “Hatred For N***ers” Video Was Just Satire

The Latest: