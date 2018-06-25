How The Migos Have Reached Another Level [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Migos is a group we’ve watched climb up the success ladder. Headkrack mentioned that when he first saw them perform it was nothing how it is now. They’re like rock stars on stage and are just enjoying every moment.

Da Brat when she watches them now they just stand out in a way a lot of artist can’t. They have amazing stage presence, are entertaining and have crossed over. The group also received the ASCAP Vanguard Award.

RELATED: The Migos Go To Therapy & Kanye’s Tweets Are A Distraction On SNL [VIDEO]

At the BET Awards, DJ Khaled accepted an award for Rihanna and spoke about how blessed he is. Then he told young people that they are the future and to keep making us proud. What was your favorite performance of the night at the BET Awards?

RELATED: Meek Mill Debuts “Stay Woke” Feat. Miguel At The BET Awards [VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED:  Is Black Tony About To Become The 4th Member of Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

2018 BET Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

2018 BET Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How The Migos Have Reached Another Level [EXCLUSIVE]

2018 BET Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.

bet awards , DJ Khaled , Migos

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close