How The Migos Have Reached Another Level [EXCLUSIVE]

Migos is a group we’ve watched climb up the success ladder. Headkrack mentioned that when he first saw them perform it was nothing how it is now. They’re like rock stars on stage and are just enjoying every moment.
Da Brat when she watches them now they just stand out in a way a lot of artist can’t. They have amazing stage presence, are entertaining and have crossed over. The group also received the ASCAP Vanguard Award.
At the BET Awards, DJ Khaled accepted an award for Rihanna and spoke about how blessed he is. Then he told young people that they are the future and to keep making us proud. What was your favorite performance of the night at the BET Awards?
