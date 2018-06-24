One Player Who Is Still Kneeling With Colin Kaepernick

In August 2016, Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem as a peaceful protest against police brutality. He famously said, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Colin sparked a national conversation and he became one of the many Black public figures Trump attacked on social media. Other players began kneeling with Colin but soon enough they were all standing for the National Anthem as Kaepernick was exiled from the NFL. However, there is one player who has continued to kneel with Colin since 2016 — Kelsey Bone of the WNBA.
RELATED: NFL Makes New Rule That Players Can’t Kneel Against Racism, Or Else
Kelsey Bone, who is a center for the Las Vegas Aces, began kneeling with Colin in solidarity and has never stopped. Bone told ThinkProgress, “I guess I never made the decision to stop, I just didn’t play. For me, it was really simple. What I felt when I began to kneel in 2016, it hasn’t changed. It’s actually gotten worse.” She also added, “I’m kneeling because people who look like me, when they encounter the cops, there is usually some form of brutality, whether it’s warranted or not. When that brutality happens, those cops are not then held accountable for their actions.”
See the photo of her kneeling below:
Kudos to Bone for kneeling with Colin beyond the news cycle and media hype. Solidarity is crucial for change. See one of her great moments on the court in the video below:
The Latest:
- Church Announcements: What Happened When 5 Pitbull Puppies Were Let Loose In The Church Van [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gucci Mane Soaking In The Blue Lagoon [VIDEO]
- Netflix Boots Top Executive Over N-Word Use
- Why Can’t Some Black Women Let Go Of R. Kelly? [VIDEO]
- XXXTentacion Laced His Family With New Cribs Before Murder
Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 1 of 46
2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 2 of 46
3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 3 of 46
4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 4 of 46
5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 5 of 46
6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 6 of 46
7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 7 of 46
8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 8 of 46
9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 9 of 46
10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 10 of 46
11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 11 of 46
12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 12 of 46
13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 13 of 46
14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 14 of 46
15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 15 of 46
16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 16 of 46
17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 17 of 46
18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 18 of 46
19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 19 of 46
20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 20 of 46
21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 21 of 46
22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 22 of 46
23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 23 of 46
24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 24 of 46
25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 25 of 46
26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 26 of 46
27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 27 of 46
28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 28 of 46
29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 29 of 46
30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 30 of 46
31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 31 of 46
32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 32 of 46
33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 33 of 46
34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 34 of 46
35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 35 of 46
36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 36 of 46
37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 37 of 46
38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 38 of 46
39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 39 of 46
40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 40 of 46
41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 41 of 46
42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 42 of 46
43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 43 of 46
44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 44 of 46
45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 45 of 46
46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game OneSource:Getty 46 of 46
SEE ALSO:
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL
Heartbreaking: 15-Year-Old Reportedly Found Dead And Mutilated, And It’s Getting No News Coverage
One Player Who Is Still Kneeling With Colin Kaepernick was originally published on newsone.com