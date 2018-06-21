David George, a pastor at Oakville Assembly of God church, shot and killed a gunman at the Tumwater Walmart on Sunday. He spoke about the event yesterday at a press conference where he was in tears and called the incident “tragic and shocking.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It all started as a gunman fired into two vehicles, stole another vehicle and drove to the Wal-Mart, he fired into a display case trying to get more ammunition, then shot a man (who was still in critical condition as of yesterday) in the parking lot.
George is also a volunteer EMT firefighter with the Grays Harbor Fire District 1. He has a concealed-weapons permit and was out shopping with his wife, daughter and granddaughter on Sunday.
George then heard gunshots, saw the gunman exit the store and shoot the man in the parking lot, he was getting into another vehicle when George shot the man. He has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Click here to read the full story.
The Latest:
- Pastor Shoots Wal-Mart Gunman
- How Cardi B Is Going To Balance Motherhood & Touring [EXCLUSIVE]
- Suge Knight Not Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral
- Mary J. Blige To Star In Police Brutality Themed Horror Film “Body Cam”
- Dr. Collier Tells What You Need To Know About Mosquitoes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
Pastor Shoots Wal-Mart Gunman was originally published on thebeatdfw.com