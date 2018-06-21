CLOSE
Pastor Shoots Wal-Mart Gunman

David George, a pastor at Oakville Assembly of God church, shot and killed a gunman at the Tumwater Walmart on Sunday. He spoke about the event yesterday at a press conference where he was in tears and called the incident “tragic and shocking.”

It all started as a gunman fired into two vehicles, stole another vehicle and drove to the Wal-Mart, he fired into a display case trying to get more ammunition, then shot a man (who was still in critical condition as of yesterday) in the parking lot.

George is also a volunteer EMT firefighter with the Grays Harbor Fire District 1.  He has a concealed-weapons permit and was out shopping with his wife, daughter and granddaughter on Sunday.

George then heard gunshots, saw the gunman exit the store and shoot the man in the parking lot, he was getting into another vehicle when George shot the man.  He has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Pastor Shoots Wal-Mart Gunman was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

