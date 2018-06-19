Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Sadly, more tragedy has hit this Monday for a rising rapper.

According to KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh spitter Jimmy Wopo was shot in a double drive-by shooting around 4:22 p.m. on Monday. Jimmy and another person were riding in a white Mazda SUV when they were shot at close range. They were rushed to the hospital afterwards with Jimmy being in critical condition and the other person being stable at the time. Jimmy eventually died, leaving us at age 21.

The investigation is still ongoing. Meanwhile, artists are already sending their condolences.

RIP JIMMY WOPO wtf

We did a song that never came out. I fucked wit dudes music heavy — Alex Wiley (@Alex_Wiley) June 18, 2018

Jimmy’s death just follows XXXtentacion‘s death earlier in the day, making it an especially tragic day in rap music.

We’ll keep you updated if any major info should surface.

