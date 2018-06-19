Oprah Winfrey & Apple Reach Deal To Create Original Content

The streaming wars just got a bit more exciting today thanks to Apple’s latest move by teaming up with one of Hollywood’s most prominent players.
The tech giant announced in a statement that it has officially signed Oprah Winfrey to a multi-year deal. Apple did not go into much detail regarding Winfrey’s new role but did reveal “together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world. Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.”
Apple’s signing of Oprah could be its answer to Netflix landing the Obama family for a multiyear production deal as well as inking a deal with Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes. Oprah joins Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon who signed contracts with Apple last year. Apple hopes that bringing the mogul on board will bring more eyes to their service and that seems likely cause Auntie O’s fanbase is very loyal.
Now if you are worried that this deal will affect the Oprah Winfrey Network in any way Apple gave assurance that it will not. Oprah’s contract with the OWN which she recently re-upped till 2025 will be just fine. So maybe a new talk show featuring Oprah could be a reality as well as other shows with her famous friends. Whatever is in the pipeline we just know we are here for it. Continue to secure the bag Auntie O.
Photo: Steve Granitz / Getty
