SZA Tweets Out That Her Vocal Cords Are Fine & Hit The Stage

SZA apparently received a bit of bad news weeks ago when she shared via social media that her vocal cords were permanently damaged. With the help of experts, the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress was able to reverse the course on her issues and tweeted out her voice is back to normal.
“Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely,” SZA tweeted on Sunday (June 17).
It was the end of a series of tweets from SZA thanking fans for supporting her through the tough journey. She made mention she would be joining headliner Kendrick Lamar at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware Sunday night.
Congrats to SZA and the whole TDE squad.
