After playing just nine games last season before sitting out with a mysterious injury, it seems like there won’t be any comeback next season for Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that league sources said Leonard wants out of San Antonio and that he might be looking to head out West to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
There have also been talks of the Lakers being a potential landing spot for LeBron James and Paul George, leading to a possible new super team in the west that could give the defending champ Golden State Warriors a run for their money.
The Latest:
- Missing Chicago Mother And Children Found After Woman And Teen Girl Were Killed
- Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell From “Superfly” Have Fun Showing Off Their British Accents [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Judge Allows Juelz Santana To Tour While Out On Bail, If His Mom Comes Along
- 3 Father’s Day Gift Ideas [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wants To Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
1. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 20 of 20
Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wants To Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers was originally published on globalgrind.com