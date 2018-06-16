Chance The Rapper Set To Produce A Special Olympics Anniversary Concert

Chance The Rapper is continuing on with his constant philanthropic efforts by establishing a new partnership with the Special Olympics. The rapper and his brand new production company are set to produce a celebration concert honoring the organization’s 50th anniversary in his hometown of Chicago.
Chance shared the news on Thursday via Twitter writing, “I’m happy to announce that my new production company SFP and I are producing the 50th anniversary here in Chicago,” along with a photo of the concert’s poster. As of now, the list of performers for the night include Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz, O.A.R. and more headliners that are yet to be announced.
