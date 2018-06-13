Why People Thought Blac Chyna Was Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Chyna has been making headlines lately because people thought she was pregnant. Her son graduated from kindergarten and she wore a very tight pink dress and had a small bump. Blac Chyna released a statement and said that she was bloated.

Gary With Da Tea was confused about how long women are bloated for and thought she shouldn’t of wore such a tight outfit. Rickey Smiley mentioned that Gary looks bloated all the time and how it isn’t right for him to talk about Blac Chyna. He also spoke about pictures of Sasha Obama wearing a skimpy bathing suit in Mexico.

