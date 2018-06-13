CLOSE
Photos
Home > Photos

8 Times Tokyo Vanity From “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Was Flawless & Fabulous As Is [PHOTOS]

We love you, Tokyo!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Very emotional for me I love all my fans thank you for supporting me

A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyoxvanity) on

For the most part, the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta welcomed Tokyo Vanity with open arms. But when Tokyo’s boo started playing the field, with costar Spice nonetheless, things went left. Reality fans ain’t never mind a small love triangle (and subsequent catfight), but viewers went off! when Spice took it too far by body-shaming Tokyo. Press play up top as Tokyo puts Spice’s remarks in perspective.

If you didn’t know Tokyo is the viral artist behind “That’s My Best Friend.” She’s talented, accomplished, and gorgeous. Hit the flip for every time she was flawless and fabulous as is.

8 Times Tokyo Vanity From “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Was Flawless & Fabulous As Is [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Tokyo Vanity

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading 8 Times Tokyo Vanity From “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Was Flawless & Fabulous As Is [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close