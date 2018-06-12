Kevin Durant Already Contemplating Retirement After Back To Back Championships

Posted 3 hours ago
Even though he won his second Finals MVP last week, Warriors star Kevin Durant told ESPN on Monday that he could see himself retiring from the game of basketball at age 35, about five years from now.
“This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it,” said Durant. “No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don’t. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that’s just a number in my mind.”
“I heard him say that, but I’ll believe it when it happens,” says Rich Kleiman, his business partner.
Durant currently has 20,913 career points and is on pace to challenge Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time regular season scoring record of 38,387. However, Durant claims that the record is not on his mind.
There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.
