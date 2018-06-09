Diddy Lets His NFL Team Ownership Dream Die [VIDEO]

A couple months ago, rap mogul Diddy revealed he was interested in being the first Black majority owner of an NFL team by buying up the Carolina Panthers. His announcement came amid controversy over former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick being allegedly blackballed after kneeling during the national anthem during games.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The NFL went on to unanimously vote to require players to stand during the national anthem in May, a move many Black Americans saw as an affront to our first amendment rights. The policy may have been the final death knell in Diddy’s bid to buy a team.

“I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL, and try and be a positive change. This last move … I don’t even want to own an NFL team no more.” He explained to Big Boy TV.

“I don’t want to be associated with oppressing black men. I don’t want to be associated with telling grown ass men what they can and can’t do.”

Adding, “To all my brother that are out there, I got y’all back,” he continued. “My feelings are hurt. Because I’m such an NFL fan, and I hope they do what they have to do to fix it, and I hope they re-engage my dream to want to do that.”

You can watch the full interview above:

The Latest:

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated 1. Natassia Malthe Source:Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images 1 of 11 2. Karrine Steffans Source:Brian To/FilmMagic/Getty 2 of 11 3. Naomi Campbell Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty 3 of 11 4. Jennifer Lopez Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty 4 of 11 5. Misa Hylton Source:Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Bad Boy Entertainment 5 of 11 6. Cassie Source:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty 6 of 11 7. Penelope Cruz Source:Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty 7 of 11 8. Cameron Diaz Source:Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty 8 of 11 9. Sienna Miller Source:Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty 9 of 11 10. Kim Porter Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 10 of 11 11. Tracey Edmonds Source:Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Diddy Lets His NFL Team Ownership Dream Die [VIDEO] 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

RELATED LINKS

Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another?

Diddy Wants Cassie To Be His Next Babymama

Reporter Who Mocked Diddy’s Interest In Buying The Panthers Apologizes

Diddy Lets His NFL Team Ownership Dream Die [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com