Diddy Lets His NFL Team Ownership Dream Die [VIDEO]

A couple months ago, rap mogul Diddy revealed he was interested in being the first Black majority owner of an NFL team by buying up the Carolina Panthers. His announcement came amid controversy over former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick being allegedly blackballed after kneeling during the national anthem during games.
The NFL went on to unanimously vote to require players to stand during the national anthem in May, a move many Black Americans saw as an affront to our first amendment rights. The policy may have been the final death knell in Diddy’s bid to buy a team.
“I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL, and try and be a positive change. This last move … I don’t even want to own an NFL team no more.” He explained to Big Boy TV.
“I don’t want to be associated with oppressing black men. I don’t want to be associated with telling grown ass men what they can and can’t do.”
Adding, “To all my brother that are out there, I got y’all back,” he continued. “My feelings are hurt. Because I’m such an NFL fan, and I hope they do what they have to do to fix it, and I hope they re-engage my dream to want to do that.”
You can watch the full interview above:
