CLOSE
Photos
Home > Photos

Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness [PHOTOS]

Pray for us.

0 reads
Leave a comment
First Baptist Church exterior.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

You’d think some signs would get proofread before they went up for all to see. Now surely all Christian folks’ minds aren’t in the gutter, but come on…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

One place of worship in the Gold Coast, Australia apparently didn’t think twice when they decided to put up a sign that read, “FORGIVENESS IS SWALLOWING WHEN YOU’D RATHER SPIT.”

The Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit explained their raunchy sign for folks whose mind was, shall we say…elsewhere.

“You don’t open your mouth and yell at somebody, you close your mouth and swallow,” a spokesperson said.

 

“If you want to say something, keep your mouth closed for a bit. Swallow it, don’t spit it out,” they continued.

 

(Sigh)

Be patient with us lawd!

If you need to laugh at more hilarious church signs that you’ll ask for forgiveness for later, swipe through for the naughty!

Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

church signs

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close