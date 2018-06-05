Ava DuVernay Developing Comedy Series With Colin Kaepernick On His High School Life

Our favorite showrunner Ava DuVernay has a couple of new projects she’s cooking up, but there’s one in particular that has us on the edge of our seats.

The award-winning director, producer, screenwriter, film marketer and film distributor is currently working on a comedy series with Colin Kaepernick based on his high school life.

While the project hasn’t officially been announced yet, nor is there a network attached, DuVernay talked about in a new Vanity Fair feature about TV showrunners.

“It’s Friday Night Lights meets Everybody Hates Chris,” she said. “What’s not to love?”

The A Wrinkle in Time director has been very busy as usual, according to the Vanity Fair feature. The piece reads: “She’s four weeks out from a trip to serve on the Cannes Film Festival jury, and DuVernay has a lot to do: casting for her yet-to-be-named Netflix limited series about the Central Park Five; working with editors, directors, and writers on the third season of Queen Sugar, which started airing May 29; putting the finishing touches on her CBS pilot, Red Line, and meeting with her Wrinkle producer Jim Whitaker on two new projects, including the Battle of Versailles movie at HBO and a TV comedy series with Colin Kaepernick that centers on his high-school life.”

As the movie maker ventures into television, she says she feels energized by all the opportunities she’s being presented with.

“I don’t even think of it as television anymore,” she said. “That’s the cool thing about right now, with all the boundaries and barriers collapsing. It’s [all about] the story … and a story that can live on various platforms and formats.”

Even though we’ll probably be waiting a while for the details of this project to be released, this is definitely one show we’re looking forward to checking out.

