10 Black College Students Named 2018 Truman Scholars

Ten African American students across the country have been selected as Truman Scholars, The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education reported.

The Truman Scholarship—which was created by the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation—honors college students who are very involved in civic engagement and display academic excellence, the news outlet writes. Students who are selected receive up to $30,000 to pursue their graduate degrees, priority admission to the school of their choice, internships within the federal government, and ongoing mentorship and training.

This year, 59 college students from 52 institutions were selected and ten of them were people of color. Amongst the scholars were Alisa Winchester from Delaware State University, Justin Edwards from Howard University, Lamar Greene from Emory University, Michael Lowe who is pursuing his degree at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, Anea Moore who attends the University of Pennsylvania, Nicholas Whittaker from Harvard University, Shakera Vaughan from Georgetown University, Taylor Morgan from Swarthmore College, Ella Oppong from Union College, and Mohamed Nur who is studying at Bowdoin College.

Justin Edwards, a senior at Howard who is majoring in economics and political science, says he’s honored to have been selected for the scholarship. “I have been tremendously blessed to have achieved many of the goals I have set for myself and I think a large reason for this is that others have helped create a “vision” for my future,” Edwards told KLFY.com. “I want to help others to do the same so that they can be successful.”

Many notable individuals have been working to empower the civic leaders of tomorrow. In April, the Obama Foundation launched an initiative designed to shape young Africans who are rising in the civic engagement sector.

