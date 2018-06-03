Graduation season is in full swing, and for 14-year-old Matthew McKenzie it’s been a busy one. The Cobb County, Georgia teen received both his high school diploma and college degree on the same day, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
McKenzie graduated from Chattahoochee Tech with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies hours before his high school graduation, the news outlet writes. The teen, who was homeschooled, started high school at the age of 8-years-old and by the time he turned 11 he was dually enrolled in high school and college.
McKenzie’s parents instilled the importance of education within him at an early age. “We would pull material from different textbooks and custom create his curriculum,” his mother Monique McCord told the news outlet. Being on a college campus is a lot for an 11-year-old to take in so his mother walked him to class when he first started.
McKenzie says that he doesn’t plan on stopping his educational journey anytime soon. His next stop will be Kennesaw State University in the fall where he will study biochemistry. After Kennesaw State he plans on pursuing his Ph.D. in chemical engineering at Georgia Tech.
There are many Black youngsters like Matthew McKenzie who are raising the bar in education. Recently, 11-year-old Baton Rouge native Elijah Precciely received a full-ride scholarship from Southern University.
The Latest:
- Georgia Teen Graduates From High School And College On The Same Day
- Rickey Smiley Prank Calls A Car Wash [EXCLUSIVE]
- If Steph Curry Doesn’t Win The NBA Finals, He May Have A Career Rapping [VIDEO]
- “Booed Up” Line Dance Is About To Have Cookouts On Fire! [VIDEO]
- Meghan Markle’s Mother Shares Favorite Moments From The Royal Wedding
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
1. Barack and Michelle Obama Marry on October 3, 19921 of 10
2. Solange Knowles Marrying Alan Ferguson on November 16, 20142 of 10
3. Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian November 16, 20173 of 10
4. Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir on October 17, 20174 of 10
5. Gabrielle Union Marries Dwyane Wade on August 30, 20145 of 10
6. Kevin Hart Marries Eniko Parrish on August 13, 20166 of 10
7. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Marry on March 3, 20187 of 10
8. LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker Marry On December 10, 20178 of 10
9. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Marry On September 14, 20139 of 10
10. One of the Few Photos From Beyoncé And Jay Z Wedding in 200810 of 10
SEE ALSO:
11-Year-Old Receives Southern University Scholarship
Black Philadelphia Teen Who Was Once Homeless Receives Full-Ride Scholarship To Harvard University
Georgia Teen Graduates From High School And College On The Same Day was originally published on newsone.com