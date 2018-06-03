Georgia Teen Graduates From High School And College On The Same Day

Graduation season is in full swing, and for 14-year-old Matthew McKenzie it’s been a busy one. The Cobb County, Georgia teen received both his high school diploma and college degree on the same day, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Matthew McKenzie started reading at just 4 years old, began taking high school classes at 8, college classes at 11 and now at 14 years old, he graduated from both high school and college on the same day. 🎓📚🎓📚 https://t.co/5baEXSnTyQ — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 28, 2018

McKenzie graduated from Chattahoochee Tech with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies hours before his high school graduation, the news outlet writes. The teen, who was homeschooled, started high school at the age of 8-years-old and by the time he turned 11 he was dually enrolled in high school and college.

McKenzie’s parents instilled the importance of education within him at an early age. “We would pull material from different textbooks and custom create his curriculum,” his mother Monique McCord told the news outlet. Being on a college campus is a lot for an 11-year-old to take in so his mother walked him to class when he first started.

McKenzie says that he doesn’t plan on stopping his educational journey anytime soon. His next stop will be Kennesaw State University in the fall where he will study biochemistry. After Kennesaw State he plans on pursuing his Ph.D. in chemical engineering at Georgia Tech.

There are many Black youngsters like Matthew McKenzie who are raising the bar in education. Recently, 11-year-old Baton Rouge native Elijah Precciely received a full-ride scholarship from Southern University.

The Latest:

SEE ALSO:

11-Year-Old Receives Southern University Scholarship

Black Philadelphia Teen Who Was Once Homeless Receives Full-Ride Scholarship To Harvard University

Georgia Teen Graduates From High School And College On The Same Day was originally published on newsone.com