Bobby Brown’s Sister Regrets Taking Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Drug Infested Bathroom

Bobby Brown’s sister is speaking out about Kanye West using the photo of Whitney Houston’s hot mess of a bathroom on Pusha-T‘s album.

Follow @TheRSMS

Tina Brown wants you to know that Kanye did not pay her for use of the photo, which she shamefully regrets taking at a “low and self-destructive” time in her life.

The Blast spoke with Tina, former sister-in-law of Whitney, and she claims “Kanye West did not purchase the picture from me or my son [Shayne Brown].”

The National Enquirer owns the rights to the photo after Tina sold it as part of a story back in 2006. She says the photo represents a night she and Whitney were deep in a drug binge that included smoking crack-cocaine.

Brown admits, “During the time the picture was taken, in 2006, my sister Whitney and I were at a very low and self-destructive point in our lives, it was not only her mess, it was mine as well.”

Whitney Houston’s drug habit cost her teeth according to Tina, who claimed Houston wore false teeth.

“She loses them in the house and when she’s out on drug binges,” Tina revealed in 2006, according to chatterbusy. “They cost $6000 and the dentist has to keep FedEx’ing her a new set.”

After Whitney’s death, the coroner’s report indicated that she wore dentures.

Brown is adamant that “the public attention and speculation, brought on by Kanye’s broadcasted purchase of that picture and usage have opened old wounds.” She also wants to hear from Kanye about “why he feels the picture is significant to him, at this time.”

The Latest:

Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston 13 photos Launch gallery Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston 1. Whitney Houston In 1986 1 of 13 2. Whitney Houston In 1988 2 of 13 3. Whitney Houston In 1994 3 of 13 4. Whitney Houston In 1998 4 of 13 5. Whitney In 1988 5 of 13 6. Whitney In 1993 6 of 13 7. Whitney Houston 7 of 13 8. Whitney Houston 8 of 13 9. Whitney Houston In 1988 9 of 13 10. Whitney Houston In 1988 10 of 13 11. Whitney Houston In 1998 11 of 13 12. Whitney Houston In 1988 12 of 13 13. Whitney Houston 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Bobby Brown’s Sister Regrets Taking Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Drug Infested Bathroom Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 26 photos Launch gallery WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 1. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 1 of 26 2. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 2 of 26 3. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 3 of 26 4. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 4 of 26 5. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 5 of 26 6. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 6 of 26 7. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 7 of 26 8. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 8 of 26 9. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 9 of 26 10. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 10 of 26 11. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 11 of 26 12. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 12 of 26 13. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 13 of 26 14. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 14 of 26 15. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 15 of 26 16. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 16 of 26 17. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 17 of 26 18. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 18 of 26 19. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 19 of 26 20. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 20 of 26 21. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 21 of 26 22. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 22 of 26 23. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 23 of 26 24. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 24 of 26 25. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 25 of 26 26. WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More! 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Bobby Brown’s Sister Regrets Taking Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Drug Infested Bathroom WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More!

Bobby Brown’s Sister Regrets Taking Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Drug Infested Bathroom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com