Sommore Set To Produce Her Own Comedy Special

One of the things Sommore prides herself on is being a self-made woman. From doing comedy shows and working as an algebra teacher on the side to producing her own stand-up special – Sommore is going to make it happen.

The comedienne called into the TJMS to talk about her latest special happening in Miami, Florida at the Faena Theater.

